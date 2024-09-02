Police on Monday, declared Andrew Wynne, a British national, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the democratically elected government in Nigeria

The police accused the Briton of building a network of sleeper cells to topple Tinubu's government and plunge the nation into crisis

The Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this to the press in Abuja on Monday and shared further details

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, September 2, the Nigerian Police Force declared Andrew Wynne, also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey, a British national, wanted for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government being led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Force disclosed that it has specifically launched a comprehensive investigation on how foreign mercenaries and those it described as subversive elements plotted against the current administration.

The spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Adejobi noted that the British rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

He added that an assistant commissioner of police, told journalists that documentary evidence and confessions revealed that Andrew Wynne issued directives and monitored progress of the August protest.

The senior police officer added that the foreigner provided finance and operational guidance to achieve unconstitutional regime change in Nigeria.

He said:

“The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of a foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilize the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.”

This came days after the police ordered the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero and Emma Ugboaja, the union's general secretary to appear at the Force Headquarters on September 5, 2024, for questioning after he was quizzed over British National, who is a tenant at Labour House, Abuja.

