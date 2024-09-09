A civil society member, Hassan Taiwo Soweto, has said the arrest of NLC's Joe Ajero by security operatives is unacceptable

Comrade Soweto stated that now is the time for the leading labour union to respond 'decisively'

The human rights activist advised labour unions to declare a 48-hour general strike and mass protest

FCT, Abuja - Hassan Taiwo Soweto, an activist who was one of the organisers of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protest, has asked the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to declare a two-day strike.

Soweto's call follows the arrest of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, by the personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ajaero was apprehended on Monday, September 9, 2024, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as he was preparing to board a flight to the UK.

Ajaero was seized and whisked away by personnel of the Nigerian secret police while on his way to the United Kingdom (UK) on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

The NLC helmsman was set to attend and address the global gathering before he was whisked away by state actors on Monday morning, September 9.

Legit.ng reports that among other serious accusations, Ajaero had been accused of treason and terrorism financing by the Nigerian police.

Reacting to the development, Soweto told the NLC to opt for a "decisive response".

He wrote on his known X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"NLC should please do more than this. The repeated attacks on Congress is no more acceptable. A decisive response is necessary - for a 48hr general strike and mass protest to demand release of Ajaero, Michael Lenin and other detained #EndBadGovernance protesters and journalists."

DSS operatives 'storm' SERAP office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DSS operatives stormed the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Abuja.

The development comes hours after DSS personnel arrested NLC's Ajaero.

Details of the operation at SERAP's office are still sketchy, but according to a post on its official X page, the prominent non-governmental organisation (NGO) stated that the security operatives demanded to see its directors.

