Andrew Wynne, a Briton accused of inciting insurrection by Nigeria, has urged the government to address protesters’ demands rather than treat them as criminals

Wynne, whom the Bola Tinubu government said also bears the name Drew Povey, was reacting to the government’s allegation of building “a network of sleeper cells to topple” the APC administration “and plunge the nation into chaos"

Legit.ng gathered that the government had earlier raided and sealed Wynne's bookshop in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Andrew Wynne, the British national accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu has urged the Nigerian government not to treat protests as treason.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Monday, September 2, Wynne said this in a statement in reaction to the government’s allegation of building “a network of sleeper cells to topple” the Tinubu government.

Wynne’s bookshop located at the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier been raided.

Part of the charges against him was enabling some 'End Bad Governance' protesters “with intent to destabilise Nigeria.”

The statement on the letterhead of his bookshop condemned the arbitrary detention of protesters by Nigerian security agencies.

He, therefore, urged the NLC, led by Joe Ajaero, to wade in to "protect" all Nigerians.

Wynne's letter partly reads:

"The NLC has shown that it has the power to protect its president. It now needs to extend this action to protect its other officers, its members and the general public.”

Legit.ng report that apart from the European, an activist, Lucky Ehis Obinyan, was also declared wanted by the police.

Authorities are reportedly offering a N20 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Messrs Wynne and Obinyan.

