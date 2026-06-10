A Nigerian man who won a visa sponsorship lottery to relocate to the United States of America has shared his story

The young man shared his senior pastor's advice to him concerning the opportunity to travel abroad

The migrant rejected the counsel of the cleric and proceeded with his travel arrangements

Femi Aniyi, a Nigerian man, has opened up about the intense pressure he faced from his senior pastor while attempting to relocate abroad after winning a visa sponsorship.

In a candid interview, Aniyi disclosed that he sought counsel from his church leadership immediately after he received the life-changing news that he had been selected for a visa lottery.

A Nigerian man who won a visa sponsorship to travel abroad shares the unexpected response of his pastor. Photo credit: AGBALETU TV/YouTube

Source: Youtube

To his absolute surprise, a senior pastor at his local church strongly advised him against leaving the country.

Nigerian man shares pastor's visa sponsorship decision

Instead of receiving spiritual support or a pastoral blessing, the cleric discouraged him from taking the rare opportunity. The senior pastor suggested that he should remain in Nigeria instead to take up a minor role within the ministry.

Aniyi noted that this specific moment became a major turning point in his life because the discouragement came directly from a religious figure he held in very high regard.

Recalling the exact words of the pastor, Femi said:

"The pastor looked at the visa and said, 'Ah, people who go to America are struggling and suffering over there. What do you want to go and do in America? Just ignore it. Come and work at the church headquarters as a clerk.'"

Despite the discouraging stance of his spiritual leader, Aniyi felt a deep personal conviction to pursue the path ahead of him. He described the period as a significant test of his resolve, noting that he had to look completely past the scepticism of people he looked up to.

Aniyi eventually proceeded with his travel plans, a decision that led him to the United States, where he has since built a life.

Reactions as man shares conversation with pastor

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

@bisiolanipekun7212 said:

"Love his story .. most of us can sometimes relate to."

@michaelolusegun said:

"This is what I have said to people… To be religious… You must stay stupid.. Pastors and other religions leaders… Has spoiled many people’s life … One way or the other."

Watch the YouTube video below from the 41:15 timestamp:

Lady relocates abroad to meet husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who successfully relocated abroad to meet her husband shared a detailed video documenting her travel preparations on social media.

Source: Legit.ng