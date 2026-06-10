Breaking: Nigerian Army Uncovers Biafra, ESN Arms Cache in Enugu

Troops uncover arms cache linked to IPOB and ESN in Enugu state

Weapons were hidden in a piggery-disguised structure during intelligence-led operation

Suspects arrested and transferred to DSS for further investigation and possible prosecution

Enugu state - Troops of the 82 Division Garrison under Sector 1 of Operation UDO KA, working alongside operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have uncovered a large cache of arms and ammunition linked to suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Enugu state.

The operation was carried out on 9 June in Gariki, Enugu South Local Government Area, following intelligence obtained from previously arrested suspects.

Nigerian Army Uncovers Biafra, ESN Arms Cache in Enugu

Source: Twitter

Weapons hidden in disguised structure

According to the military, security operatives traced the weapons to a concealed facility hidden inside a zinc structure reportedly disguised as a piggery.

A search of the location led to the recovery of several weapons, including General Purpose Machine Guns, AK-47 rifles, an RPG-7 launcher tube, hand grenades, a tear gas gun with cartridges, magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The military described the operation as a significant breakthrough in ongoing efforts to strengthen peace and security across the South-East.

Suspects handed over for investigation

Authorities said all recovered items, along with arrested suspects, have been transferred to the DSS Enugu State Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Army stated that the operation demonstrated the value of intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation in tackling criminal and terrorist threats.

“This intelligence-driven operation underscores the effective interagency collaboration in the region,” the statement said.

The military reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and preserving national sovereignty, urging residents to continue providing credible information to security agencies to support ongoing security operations.

List of world-wanted terrorists killed in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump, on Saturday, May 16, announced that American forces, in conjunction with the Nigerian military, had killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, a terrorist leader, who was said to be the second global leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). It was learnt that the operation was carried out around the Lake Chat basin, an area known as a terrorist spot in the country.

This would be the second military operation in the country in the space of six months.

Source: Legit.ng