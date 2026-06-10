Yul Edochie, in a recent post, advised his fans and followers on the need to take their spiritual life seriously

The Nollywood actor also explained the spiritual realm's impact on reality in his crucial advice via social media

Yul Edochie's advice backfired, with many bringing up his estranged marriage with his first wife, May, and new relationship with Judy Austin

Controversial Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has sparked reactions on social media X, formerly Twitter, with his advice to his followers to prioritise their spiritual lives.

According to Yul, who once held online church programmes, being strong spiritually is essential to overcoming physical world challenges.

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie urges fans to prioritise their spiritual life. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a tweet on Monday, June 8, 2026, Yul wrote:

“Take your spiritual life serious. To conquer the physical, you must be spiritually strong.”

The message quickly captured attention, triggering sharp criticism from many social media users, who referenced the controversies surrounding the actor's personal life and marriage.

In related news, Legit.ng Yul Edochie opened up on the last time he saw his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, before the boy’s tragic death in 2023.

Speaking during an interview, the actor described how the day began like any other in their home, with no hint of the tragedy that would follow just hours later.

Actor Yul Edochie faces backlash over advice on spirituality. Credit: yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He recalled that his son came into his room early in the morning before leaving for school.

Yul Edochie's message to his fans is below:

Yul Edochie faces backlash over advice

Reacting, some netizens advised the Nollywood actor to address his own life before offering spiritual advice. Others brought up his separation from his first wife, May, and relationship with Judy Austin, claiming it undermined his credibility on spiritual matters.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Big_Vhibez commented:

"If i say make you show me way, you fit carry me join cult make i go bow for Lizzy Gold. Agu Ole wey?

DrEzeSunnyUdeh commented:

"Look at this our funny bro @YulEdochie who cannot quench the taste of a loose woman, who allowed d lure of Delilah to ruin his beautiful family. Who violently damaged his own brand as jumped from pole to post Today, he is preaching spiritual when he allowed physical to make him a person non grata n laughingstock of his generation."

BlessingEbyBen commented:

"You're not spiritualy alert at all..Else you would have decoded that Judy is a delila sent to deztroy you."

bilibaylin said:

"Shut up!!! You claim to be spiritually strong yet your son died and your wife left. Decisions we make is paramount and affects our future—you people keep fantasizing on spirituality too much."

ThickDestiny commented:

"I never thought there would be a day when you would give us spiritual advice.. Only supporting this present government has made you a spiritual minion. Mechionu nwannem."

What Yul Edochie said about crashed marriage

Legit.ng also reported that Yul Edochie spoke about his ex-wife, May, as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife.

The actor noted that he and his ex-wife know what happened that led to the dissolution of their union and bragged that gist full grounds.

Source: Legit.ng