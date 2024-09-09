Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, September 9, reportedly stormed the office of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) in Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the development is coming hours after DSS personnel arrested Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

DSS simultaneously targets top NLC and SERAP officials in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

DSS storms rights group, SERAP’s office

Details of the operation at SERAP's office are still sketchy, but according to a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the prominent non-governmental organisation (NGO) stated that the security operatives demanded to see its directors.

SERAP's tweet reads in full:

"Officers from Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS) are presently unlawfully occupying SERAP's office in Abuja, asking to see our directors.

"President Tinubu must immediately direct the SSS to end the harassment, intimidation and attack on the rights of Nigerians."

Alleged worsening repression of human rights under Tinubu

Attack on human rights is worsening in Nigeria, critics have said.

In 2024 alone, the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID’s) Press Attack Tracker has tracked, verified and documented 23 cases of press freedom violations against journalists in Nigeria.

Activists have also accused the Bola Tinubu administration of trying to criminalise protests.

Recently, the FG levelled treasonable felony charges against some of the 'End Bad Governance' protesters. This caused anger among lawyers and civil society leaders.

Tinubu appoints new DSS DG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of new directors-general for the DSS and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed for the NIA and Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi for the DSS are the new appointees.

According to a statement from the presidency, Ajayi is a former director of the DSS in states like Bauchi, Enugu, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Kogi.

