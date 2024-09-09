Amid his scheduled interrogation with the Nigeria Police Force on September 25, NLC President Joe Aajero has reportedly been arrested by the DSS

Reports disclosed on Monday that Ajaero was nabbed at the airport in Abuja by the secret police on his way to attend an official engagement in London, United Kingdom

The Police slammed fresh charges against Ajaero including alleged terrorism and accused him of link with wanted British national, Andrew Wynne

FCT, Abuja - Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to reports making the rounds on Monday, September 9, Ajaero was arrested this morning, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to the United Kingdom for an official assignment.

As reported by The Punch, the NLC president was billed to attend the Trade Union Congress (TUC) conference in London, which begins today.

Details and reasons for the arrest are still sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

Legit.ng recalled that Ajaero and the union's secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, did not attend their scheduled police interrogation on Thursday, September 5.

Their lawyer Femi Falana said they requested a rescheduled meeting with the police force.

The police are alleging a link between the labour leader and a Briton, Andrew Wynne, who has been accused of financing the recent #EndBadGovernance or #Hunger protest in the country to allegedly overthrow the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Identities of protesters remanded in Kuje prison

In another development, Legit.ng reported that police swung into action following the alleged plot by some elements to overthrow the President Tinubu-led federal government via protests.

The Federal High Court on Monday sent nine male protesters and a female demonstrator to Kuje prison over terrorism charges slammed against them by FG.

The spokesman of the force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed the identities of the detained protesters and also disclosed that a British national and an activist are currently on the Force's watchlist.

