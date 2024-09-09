BREAKING: "He Told DSS", Lawyer Opens Up on Ajaero's Dilemma with Secret Police
- NLC President Joe Ajaero's lawyer, Maxwell Opara, has disclosed that the embattled union leader was invited by the secret police a couple of days ago
- However, Opara disclosed that Ajaero told the secret police that he would be honouring the invitation on Monday, September 15
- According to Opara, Ajaero informed the DSS of his official engagement in the United Kingdom before his arrest on Monday, September 9
A fresh revelation has emerged about the dilemma surrounding NLC president Joe Ajaero's arrest by the Department of State Service (DSS) earlier on Monday, September 9.
Maxwell Opara, a lawyer to the embattled union leader, told journalists later on Monday that Ajaero informed the secret police of his trip to the United Kingdom for an official engagement, adding that the NLC president was invited on the phone.
According to Premium Times, the DSS had invited Ajaero via a telephone call, but the NLC president told the DSS that he would honour the invitation on Monday, September 16, when he returned from his UK trip to Nigeria.
How DSS arrested Joe Ajaero
Recall that Ajaero was arrested earlier on Monday at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en route to the United Kingdom for an official assignment. The NLC confirmed the arrest through its Head of Information, Benson Upah, who stated that Ajaero was scheduled to attend the Trade Union Congress conference in London.
Upah revealed that Ajaero had sent a message indicating that he was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), but the union was unaware of his current location. The NLC later released a statement condemning Ajaero's detention as a "brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation" since he was not declared wanted by any law enforcement agency.
Ajaero honours police invitation
Ajaero's arrest occurred a week after he responded to a police invitation regarding allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, and cybercrime. He was released the same day after writing a statement. However, another police letter surfaced, inviting Ajaero for further questioning, along with NLC secretary general Emmanuel Ugboaja.
The police letter requested Ajaero and Ugboaja to report for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police on September 5, 2024, regarding alleged criminal intimidation, conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, and malicious damage to properties. The NLC has expressed concern over Ajaero's detention, describing it as an affront to democratic and natural rights.
