BREAKING: Amid Hunger Protests, NLC Tackles Tinubu's Govt, Reels Out 7 Observations
Nigeria

Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola 2 min read
  • The NEC of the NLC has called for an independent investigation into the alleged killings of 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protesters
  • Following an in-session on Wednesday, August 7, the NLC's NEC urged the FG to engage in meaningful dialogue with the representatives of the protesters, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders
  • The labour union asked the Bola Tinubu government to, among others, subsidise essential commodities and other social safety nets in a way that they would reach the masses and not be hijacked by politicians

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, August 7, said the Bola Tinubu government 'cannot stop a democratic protest by threatening the people who are already losing their lives by the unrepentant massacre of unarmed protesters' by the country’s security forces.

The NLC’s NEC said only concrete dialogue and “reasonable dialogue” can end the ongoing anti-hardship protests before its scheduled concluding date of Saturday, August 10.

NLC NEC tackles Tinubu’s govt and reels out 7 observations amid hunger protests
Protesters in Nigeria claim that the reforms President Tinubu implemented after he took office in May 2023 have caused a rise in the cost of living. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @NLCHeadquarters
Source: Twitter

In a communique signed by Joe Ajaero, the NLC president; and Emmanuel Ugboaja, the union's general secretary; issued at the end of an emergency meeting today, Wednesday, August 7, the NEC told President Tinubu that the people are hungry.

Thus, the NEC made the following 7 observations to the FG. Legit.ng highlights some below:

  1. Call for accountability
  2. Dialogue and engagement
  3. Immediate relief measures
  4. Stop politically-motivated meddling
  5. Strengthening solidarity

Protests: NLC stands with Nigerian masses

In conclusion, the NLC's NEC directed all workers in Nigeria to "continue to keep themselves safe in the midst of the protests".

It added:

"The NLC said it remains committed to defending the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the broader population.
"We will not relent in our efforts to ensure that justice, equity, and good governance prevail in our nation."

