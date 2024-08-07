Atiku Abubakar has reacted after the Nigerian Army said one of its men killed a young citizen

Legit.ng reports that the unfortunate incident happened in the popular city of Zaria in Kaduna state

The killing comes amid the ongoing protests against economic hardship in Africa's most populous nation

Zaria, Kaduna state - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has said he is "heartened" by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the killing of a teenager in Zaria, Kaduna state.

This follows the army's admission of responsibility for the fatal shooting in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.

Legit.ng reports that the slain young Nigerian was killed during the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' in Nigeria protest.

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said in a statement he released on X:

"I urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security agencies during these protests, in the spirit of accountability.

"The decision to detain the soldier responsible for this unfortunate incident marks a commendable step towards accountability and preserving the rule of law. I have consistently advised the service chiefs and military commanders that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters must not be authorised.

"Upholding the principle of accountability is paramount, and the actions taken by the Nigerian Army in apprehending and, hopefully, prosecuting the soldier responsible for this incident align with this fundamental principle.

"Even amidst conflicts, it is crucial to adhere to rules of engagement. Soldiers should not be deployed to suppress civil rights protests."

