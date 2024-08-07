Protest: Atiku Reacts as Soldier Kills Teenager in Zaria, "Crucial to Adhere to Rules of Engagement"
- Atiku Abubakar has reacted after the Nigerian Army said one of its men killed a young citizen
- Legit.ng reports that the unfortunate incident happened in the popular city of Zaria in Kaduna state
- The killing comes amid the ongoing protests against economic hardship in Africa's most populous nation
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and security matters.
Zaria, Kaduna state - Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president of Nigeria, has said he is "heartened" by the acknowledgement made by the Nigerian Army regarding the killing of a teenager in Zaria, Kaduna state.
This follows the army's admission of responsibility for the fatal shooting in Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.
Legit.ng reports that the slain young Nigerian was killed during the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' in Nigeria protest.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, said in a statement he released on X:
"I urge for thorough investigations into other instances of violence perpetrated by the military, police, and other security agencies during these protests, in the spirit of accountability.
"The decision to detain the soldier responsible for this unfortunate incident marks a commendable step towards accountability and preserving the rule of law. I have consistently advised the service chiefs and military commanders that the use of lethal force against peaceful protesters must not be authorised.
"Upholding the principle of accountability is paramount, and the actions taken by the Nigerian Army in apprehending and, hopefully, prosecuting the soldier responsible for this incident align with this fundamental principle.
"Even amidst conflicts, it is crucial to adhere to rules of engagement. Soldiers should not be deployed to suppress civil rights protests."
Read more on Nigeria's protests
- Court extends Lagos protest restrictions to 2 venues, list emerges
- FULL LIST: End bad governance in Nigeria protest leaders reportedly arrested by DSS
- Lagos police react to reports it banned protest after Tinubu’s broadcast
NLC speaks on protests
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) quashed reports that it reconsidered its decision concerning the ongoing protests against economic hardship in the country.
In a statement, the NLC also refuted claims that it suspended the demonstration.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.