The Defence Headquarters said joint operations with the United States Africa Command eliminated 175 ISIS terrorists in North East Nigeria

Nigerian military authorities confirmed that several senior ISIS and ISWAP commanders were killed during the coordinated strikes

The military said the operations destroyed terrorist checkpoints, logistics hubs, weapons caches and financial networks linked to insurgent activities

Nigeria’s military says a series of coordinated operations carried out with the United States Africa Command has dealt a heavy setback to ISIS fighters operating in the North East, with 175 terrorists reportedly killed in recent strikes.

The Defence Headquarters announced the outcome on Tuesday in a post on X where it described the operation as a major success in ongoing counterterrorism efforts across the region.

Nigeria and US joint strikes reportedly killed 175 ISIS fighters. Photo DHQ/FB

Source: Facebook

Military authorities said the strikes targeted ISIS strongholds, supply routes and operational facilities used to sustain attacks.

Nigeria-US anti-ISIS operations intensify

According to the statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the operations also destroyed weapons storage sites, checkpoints, military equipment and financial structures linked to the terrorist group.

The military disclosed that one of the key figures killed during the operation was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, described as a major ISIS operative with influence beyond Nigeria.

“Al-Minuki played a central role in ISIS external operations, coordinating terrorist financing, recruitment, logistics and attack planning targeting Nigerians and innocent civilians around the world,” the statement said.

The Defence Headquarters added that his death had disrupted the group’s operational coordination and weakened its attack network.

Senior ISWAP commanders reportedly killed

Other insurgent figures said to have been eliminated include Abd-al Wahhab, identified as an ISWAP commander involved in attacks and propaganda activities, Abu Musa al-Mangawi and Abu al-Muthanna al-Muhajir, who reportedly managed media operations for the group.

Military authorities noted that the offensive formed part of continuing joint operations between Nigerian forces and the United States aimed at dismantling terrorist networks in the North East.

The Defence Headquarters said the latest action reflected the military’s long-standing efforts to track and neutralise insurgents across the country.

“The joint operations will continue to hunt down and destroy those who threaten our nation and regional stability,” the statement added.

Military vows continued counterterrorism offensive

Gunmen abduct students, principal in Oyo

Earlier this week, Legit.ng reported that armed men have abducted the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele, in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, alongside an unspecified number of students following an attack on the school.

The incident occurred on the morning of Friday, May 15, between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to residents of the community.

Residents identified the abducted principal as Rachael Alamu. Community sources also disclosed that a teacher sustained gunshot injuries during the attack, although details about the condition of the victim remain unclear.

The attackers reportedly fled with the principal’s vehicle after carrying out the operation. Residents said the gunmen escaped into a forest reserve bordering the area before security operatives could arrive.

Bandits storm national park service in Oyo, kill five

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that five operatives of the National Park Service stationed in Oloka, Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State were killed late Tuesday night after gunmen stormed their post around 9pm.

Some of the officers were shot at, and others burned to death. The bandits then packed their weapons before fleeing into the forest.

A relative of one of the victims told Legit.ng that the officers were believed to be resting when the assault began. One of the bodies was reportedly found on a prayer mat, raising the impression that the officer was shot while observing prayers. Family members have described the discovery as deeply painful and shocking.

Source: Legit.ng