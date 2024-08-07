The Kano Progressive Movement (KPM) has spoken about the role Emir Aminu Ado Bayero played in restoring peace in Kano state

The group said Emir Bayero's decisive actions ensured the safety of lives and properties during the hardship protests

The monarch was commended for engaging and listening to the protesters’ grievances and appealing for calm

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - Emir Aminu Ado Bayero has been commended for his role in maintaining peace and stability during the hunger and hardship protests in Kano state.

The Kano Progressive Movement (KPM) said Emir Bayero’s wisdom helped to prevent the escalation of violence in the ancient city.

The group urged traditional rulers to emulate Emir Bayero's example Photo credit: @Engr_Alkasimfge/@mobilisingniger

Source: Twitter

The group added that the monarch’s decisive actions ensured the safety of lives and properties.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This was contained in a statement signed by Alhaji Lawal Mohammed and made available to Legit.ng on Wednesday, August 7.

"We believe that his actions are a testament to the important role that traditional rulers can play in promoting peace and stability in our society."

Mohammed hailed the monarch for engaging and listening to the protesters’ grievances and appealing for calm.

According to him, Emir Bayero's leadership and influence helped to diffuse tension and promote peaceful coexistence among the Kano people.

"His Majesty's dedication to peace and unity is unwavering, and his influence has been instrumental in promoting harmony and understanding in Kano state.

"We extol the Emir's virtues and principles, which have earned him the respect and admiration of his people. His leadership is an inspiration and we believe that he is a role model for all Nigerians."

The group urged all traditional rulers to emulate the Emir's example and be agents of peace in their respective domains.

Bride-to-be, 4 teenagers killed during protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at least four teenagers and a bride-to-be was reportedly killed by security operatives during the hunger protest.

Three of the teenagers were allegedly killed by police in Kano state while a soldier killed another in Kaduna state.

A bride-to-be, Firdausi Muhammad, who was to get married next week was hit by a stray bullet and died in kano state.

Source: Legit.ng