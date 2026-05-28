A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning first class honours despite heartbreaking family losses during her academic journey

UI best graduating student shared emotional struggles she faced after losing close family members

Her story inspired many after revealing how personal tragedies shaped her determination and academic success at University

A University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, identified as Egbegbomo Aletor, has celebrated earning a first class degree despite losing her brother and father during her undergraduate years.

The young lady shared her emotional story in a LinkedIn post while celebrating her emergence as the Best Graduating Student in her department.

A UI graduate who lost her family members finished with first class degree. Photo credit: Egbegbomo Aletor/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Egbegbomo Aletor graduated from the Department of Early Childhood and Educational Foundations in UI.

UI graduate who mourned family bags first-class

According to her, she graduated with First Class Honours on November 13, 2025, and also emerged as the first recipient of an annual prize award for the best graduating student in the department.

Reflecting on her academic journey, Egbegbomo revealed that tragedy struck during her first year at the University of Ibadan when she lost her only brother just weeks before her 100-level examinations.

The graduate also disclosed that she lost her father during her third year in school, barely a month before her second-semester examinations in 300 level.

According to her, she attended her father’s wake-keep immediately after writing one of her examinations and could not attend his burial because it clashed with her examination schedule.

Her LinkedIn post read in part:

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY.

On the 13th of November 2025, I graduated as the Best Graduating Student Of The Department Of Early Childhood And Educational Foundations with First Class Honours and also as the First recipient winner of Professor Esther Oduolowu annual prize award for the best graduating student of the department. A milestone that was made possible by the Alpha and Omega, the God who knows the end from the beginning.

In my First Year as an undergraduate at the University of Ibadan, I lost my only brother (elder brother) to the cold hands of death just few weeks to my 100 level exams. It was a sad moment of my life as my late elder brother was meant to be a graduate of early childhood education (the same course as mine) the next month, but unfortunately he passed on.

In my Third Year also as an undergraduate, I lost my dad a month to my second semester exams in 300 level. Attended his wake-keep immediately after writing exams on that day, as his wake-keep and burial was fixed to my exams period. I couldn’t attend his burial cause I had exams slated for that day, wrote my exams in between tears and immense sadness.

However, despite the losses, sadness, disappointment and fear, God came through, He held my hands through the journey; He crowned my efforts and gave me honour to cancel my shame.

I return all adoration and gratitude to God for sparing my mother’s life to witness this remarkable milestone. With no formal education, my mother through God’s help produced graduates, in addition “A First Class Graduate “. All glory to God!"

Reactions: UI graduate bags first-class without family

Legit.ng compiled some comments as seen below:

Adedayo Mercy Ibrahim said:

“Congratulations. 🎉 May God take you to greater heights.”

Oluchi Ameke said:

"Congratulations 🎉! I always tell my students that quitters never win and winners never quit. Your achievement is a true reminder of that. Big congratulations, sis. Wishing you even greater testimonies ahead.”

Mercy Aremu said:

“Talk about a conquering spirit 🥰😘🥳. Congratulations. God who saw you through will open doors for international opportunity in Jesus name amen.”

UI graduate bags 2:1, flaunts result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng report that a lady who graduated with a second-class upper in law from the University of Ibadan (UI) has excitedly flaunted her statement of result.

Source: Legit.ng