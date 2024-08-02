Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Nationwide protests against economic hardship resulted in deadly clashes in northern Nigeria on the first day which took place on Thursday, August 1.

Most businesses across the country have been shuttered since the protest began on Thursday, August 1.

In Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, banks, offices, and markets were closed on the first day of the demonstrations.

News Central TV on Friday, August 2, quoted SBM Intelligence as saying at least 16 people were killed on day one of the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The sad fatalities occurred in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Niger, Borno, and Jigawa.

Specifically, one person was shot dead both in Kano and Abuja, two were killed in Jigawa, six were reportedly shot by security forces in Niger, four in Borno, and three in Kaduna.

The demonstration, which began peacefully, turned violent in some cities, resulting in clashes between police and protesters.

Legit.ng reports that the police continued to fire tear gas at protesters in various locations as they regrouped on Friday, August 2.

Authorities fear the protests could be a replica of the 2020 #EndSARS demonstration or a wave of violence similar to the July chaotic tax hike protests in Kenya.

