BREAKING: End Bad Governance Organisers Make Major Announcement, Details Emerge
- Leaders of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests have declared three days of mourning to honour their slain colleagues across the country
- Legit.ng gathered that the three days of mourning will commence on Wednesday, 7 August, with an X (formerly Twitter) space and end on Friday, 9 August 2024
- Since last week, thousands have been protesting alleged poor governance and the increasing cost of living in Africa's most populous nation
Ikeja, Lagos state - Organisers of the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' protest have announced a three-day mourning period.
As reported by Premium Times, the mourning dates are to honour the memories of their fallen colleagues who were killed by security agents during the protests.
Protest: Atiku reacts as soldier kills teenager in Zaria, "crucial to adhere to rules of engagement"
The mourning period commences today, Wednesday, August 7, and ends on Friday, August 9, with a public symposium and candlelight procession.
A statement by Ayoyinka Oni, Hassan Soweto, and Adegboyega Adeniji, on behalf of the protest's organising committee partly reads:
“We have declared three days of mourning in Lagos state to honour our fallen colleagues across the country who were killed by trigger-happy police and security agents during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest.
"The three days of mourning will commence on Wednesday, 7 August, with an X Space and end on Friday, 9 August 2024, with a public symposium and candlelight procession."
Protests: Sanusi bemoans Kano attacks
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Muhammadu Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, said intelligence failure led to the attacks on public and private properties during the 'End Bad Governance' protest in the state.
The Emir, who spoke when he inspected the Kano Printing Press, the NCC digital industrial park, and Barakat Stores, said security agents were notified of the plans for the attacks on some of the properties days before they occurred.
Source: Legit.ng
