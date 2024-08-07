Leaders of the 'End Bad Governance in Nigeria' protests have declared three days of mourning to honour their slain colleagues across the country

Legit.ng gathered that the three days of mourning will commence on Wednesday, 7 August, with an X (formerly Twitter) space and end on Friday, 9 August 2024

Since last week, thousands have been protesting alleged poor governance and the increasing cost of living in Africa's most populous nation

Ikeja, Lagos state - Organisers of the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' protest have announced a three-day mourning period.

As reported by Premium Times, the mourning dates are to honour the memories of their fallen colleagues who were killed by security agents during the protests.

Organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protest in Lagos are mourning their colleagues. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The mourning period commences today, Wednesday, August 7, and ends on Friday, August 9, with a public symposium and candlelight procession.

A statement by Ayoyinka Oni, Hassan Soweto, and Adegboyega Adeniji, on behalf of the protest's organising committee partly reads:

“We have declared three days of mourning in Lagos state to honour our fallen colleagues across the country who were killed by trigger-happy police and security agents during the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protest.

"The three days of mourning will commence on Wednesday, 7 August, with an X Space and end on Friday, 9 August 2024, with a public symposium and candlelight procession."

Source: Legit.ng