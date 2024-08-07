Live Updates: Hunger Protest Enters Day 7 As Concerns About Raising Russian Flags Grow
The nationwide hunger protests entered day seven on Wednesday, August 7, with security concerns rising over the raising of Russian flags. The protests started on Thursday, August 1, and are expected to last until Saturday, August 10.
The protesters are angry about the rising cost of food and other essential items, which has left many struggling to survive. The situation has been exacerbated by the country's economic woes, including a weakening currency and soaring inflation. The government has responded to the protests by imposing curfews and deploying security forces to maintain order, but the demonstrators remain defiant, insisting that their voices will be heard.
