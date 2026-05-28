Arsenal Football Club lifted the Premier League trophy after defeating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24

Captain Martin Odegaard led emotional celebrations for the Gunners as fans celebrated the club’s first title in 22 years

Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover is reportedly set to receive a large amount for goals scored through corner kicks and free kicks

Arsenal FC defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 to officially lift the title at Selhurst Park on Sunday, May 24.

The Gunners waited for 22 years to celebrate as English champions after finishing in second place for three consecutive years under Mikel Arteta.

The North London side had sealed the title earlier in the week after rivals Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth.

Arsenal emerges as the champions of the 2025/26 Premier League. Photo by: Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s side won the title with 85 points, seven ahead of Manchester City, who lost to Aston Villa 2-1 at Etihad Stadium on Pep Guardiola’s final game in charge.

Jover to receive £10,000 bonus per goal

Arsenal’s set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover reportedly received a £10,000 bonus for every goal the club scored from corners or free-kicks this season.

According to Football Insider, the German coach is on the verge of receiving £340,000 directly from the team's remarkable set-piece output this season.

Arsenal ended the season with 34 set-piece goals across all competitions, with Jover’s influence seen as a major factor behind their title-winning season.

The Gunners broke the Premier League record for set-piece goals in a single campaign, scoring 25 in the league (excluding penalties), including 19 directly from corners.

England international Noni Madueke’s volleyed finish against Crystal Palace on matchday 38 marked Arsenal’s final set-piece goal of the league season, with the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday, May 30.

Jover to sign new Arsenal contract

Nicolas Jover joined Arsenal from Manchester City in 2021, with Mikel Arteta being well aware of the German’s talents from his own time at the Etihad Stadium.

The 44-year-old has previously worked for Montpellier, Croatia and Brentford, who, after their promotion, led the way in the Premier League in terms of set pieces.

Jover’s success will undoubtedly have attracted interest from teams elsewhere, but he is expected to stay on and sign a new contract when Arteta does.

Arsenal set-piece specialist Nicolas Jover will receive the sum of £340,000 after the Gunners win the 2025/26 Premier League. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

The Spaniard’s current deal is in line with the rest of his backroom staff and is set to expire in 2027, although talks are due to take place this summer with an agreement expected to arrive. He said via One Football:

“Five or six years ago, it wasn’t identified as much. Now, very clearly, we see very definite intentions on how to attack in the second phase, and the moment of transition when the attacking team must reorganise to defend.”

Premier League prize money breakdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng