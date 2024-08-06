Despite President Bola Tinubu's plea on Sunday, August 5, the hardship protests have continued across the country

The outcome of the demonstration so far has resulted in the loss of lives and destruction of properties amongst others, amid concerns over the violence in northern Nigeria

On Tuesday, August 6, the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) placed the sponsors of the nationwide protest on its watchlist, Comptroller-General Kemi Nandap disclosed to the press

Authorities of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) have placed sponsors of nationwide protests on its watchlist.

Comptroller-General of NIS, Kemi Nandap, disclosed this at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja on Tuesday, August 6.

As reported by Daily Trust, she said these persons who are in the diaspora would be arrested immediately they step their legs on Nigerian soil.

She spoke shortly after a strategic meeting convened by the Chief of Defence Staff, General. Christopher Musa.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Defence Chief and other heads of intelligence agencies as well as other heads of para-military agencies were in a closed-door meeting with a view to implementing the crackdown order given by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Nandap said:

“We have diaspora sponsors, they are on our watchlist. They are watchlisted, any attempt they make to come into the country, we’ll be notified and they will be picked up and handed to appropriate authority.”

NIS take action as DSS uncovers protest sponsors

The Immigration boss said the Service has in response to the protest deployed more officers to borders both land and airports to ensure effective manning of those entry and exit points, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to her, the Service has also stepped up surveillance to prevent foreign intervention in the country.

On his part, the Director-General Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, said the agency had but declined giving further information.

Obasanjo identifies possible cause of hardship protests

In a related development, Legit.ng earlier reported that as protests entered day six, Obasanjo shared his thoughts on the issue that angered Nigerian youths and resulted in their recent decision to embark on a 10-day demonstration.

The elder statesman warned President Bola Tinubu's government during a recent interview.

“Our youth are restive. And they are restive because they have no skills, no empowerment, no employment,” Obasanjo said.

