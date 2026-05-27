The Coalition for National Security and Democratic Stability praised the Nigerian Armed Forces after troops killed 317 terrorists and criminal suspects and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians in May 2026

The group credited the achievements to improved coordination among the military, intelligence agencies and other security institutions

It also highlighted the destruction of illegal arms factories and oil theft facilities as major gains in weakening criminal networks

Abuja, FCT - A civil society organisation, the Coalition for National Security and Democratic Stability (CNSDS), has praised Nigeria’s military leadership after troops neutralised 317 terrorists and criminal suspects across the country within one month.

The group commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, saying the latest operational results showed improved coordination and renewed momentum in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, oil theft and organised crime.

Defence spokesperson during a recent military briefing on security operations across Nigeria. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the coalition’s president, Samuel Agada, said the achievements recorded in May 2026 reflected stronger collaboration among the armed forces, intelligence agencies and other security institutions.

The Defence Headquarters disclosed that troops operating in different theatres nationwide killed 317 terrorists and criminal elements, arrested 314 suspects and rescued 221 kidnapped civilians during coordinated operations conducted in May.

According to the military, troops also recovered several weapons, dismantled illegal arms factories and destroyed facilities linked to crude oil theft in parts of the country.

Coalition hails operational coordination

Reacting to the figures, Agada said the results demonstrated that the Armed Forces were gradually regaining operational control in several conflict-prone regions.

“These figures are not just statistics. They represent communities protected, lives saved and criminal networks disrupted through the courage and professionalism of Nigerian troops,” he said.

“We commend the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, for providing strategic leadership at a critical time when the country faces complex security threats across multiple fronts.”

Agada said military operations carried out in the north-east, north-west, north-central, south-south, and south-east pointed to stronger intelligence gathering and improved inter-agency cooperation.

He praised troops involved in operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters in the north-east, describing the rescue of abducted women and children as “a major humanitarian achievement”.

Oil theft crackdown, arms seizures highlighted

The coalition also welcomed the dismantling of illegal arms manufacturing facilities and the interception of logistics supplies allegedly used by criminal groups.

“The destruction of illegal arms factories and the disruption of supply chains show that the military is not only confronting attacks but also targeting the infrastructure sustaining insecurity,” Agada said.

The group further commended operations targeting crude oil theft syndicates in the Niger Delta, saying the destruction of illegal refining sites and seizure of stolen petroleum products would help safeguard Nigeria’s economic interests.

Agada urged Nigerians to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible intelligence, while also expressing condolences to the families of soldiers killed during operations.

“The success of these operations also reminds us that national security is a collective responsibility. Citizens must continue to cooperate with security agencies by sharing timely and credible information,” he said.

The coalition added that although insecurity remained a major challenge in the country, sustained military pressure and intelligence-led operations could significantly weaken criminal networks threatening peace and stability.

Senior military officers present during a recent military briefing on security operations across Nigeria. Photo credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Twitter

Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki: Coalition speaks on ISIS commander's killing

In a related development, the National Coalition for Peace and Democracy said the killing of Abu-Bilal Al-Minuki, described as a senior commander within the Islamic State network, demonstrates that Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations are becoming more effective.

Its president, Dr Moses Okella, said the development reflected improved coordination, intelligence capacity and battlefield execution by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Source: Legit.ng