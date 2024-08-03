Amnesty International has condemned the arrest of protesters by security personnel in some Nigerian cities

Legit.ng reports that a protest has swept across major cities and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

Protesters, armed with placards and banners, decried the country's worsening conditions, including economic hardship, soaring inflation, and alleged ineffective governance

FCT, Abuja - Amnesty International has asked Nigerian authorities to immediately release all those who have been arrested for protesting during the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' demonstration.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Sokoto state command, on Friday, August 2, confirmed the arrest of 81 people.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the police said the suspects allegedly disguised as protesters to cause mayhem during the first day of the nationwide 'End Bad Governance' protest in the metropolis.

In Lagos, although some 'End Bad Governance In Nigeria' protesters were also arrested, they were eventually released, according to The Punch.

The nationwide hardship/hunger protest — slated for Thursday, August 1, to Saturday, August 10, 2024 — continues today, Saturday, August 3.

Wading into the alleged arbitrary arrest, Amnesty International wrote on its known X page on Saturday morning, August 3:

"The Nigerian authorities must immediately release all those who have been arrested solely for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly since the beginning of the nationwide hunger protests."

Nigerian military cautions protesters

Meanwhile, the military has warned looters taking advantage of the 'End Bad Governance' protests to desist from the destruction of lives and property.

At a press conference in the nation’s capital, Abuja, on the second day of the rallies against economic hardship and high cost of living, the chief of defence staff, General Christopher Musa, said the extent of destruction experienced on the first day of the demonstrations was “crazy”.

Tinubu speaks amid protest against hardship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said his administration was currently “undertaking bold economic policies to propel Nigeria's economy out of the downturns occasioned by multiple shocks in the global economy”.

The Nigerian leader also called for global cooperation among African countries to tackle their shared economic problems and take advantage of opportunities.

