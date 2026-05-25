Dr Musa Labaran, Bayero University Kano Deputy Dean, passes away after a brief illness

Colleagues remember him as a dedicated scholar and contributor to academic development

Burial arrangements confirmed, with final rites in his hometown, Makarfi, Kaduna State

A senior academic at Bayero University Kano, Dr Musa Labaran, who served as Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Communication, Department of Information and Media Studies, has died following a brief illness.

He was confirmed dead in the early hours of Monday in Kano, according to the Head of Department, Professor Nura Ibrahim.

Senior Lecturer of Top Nigerian University is Dead

Source: Twitter

Illness and sudden decline

Professor Ibrahim explained that the late lecturer initially complained of feeling unwell on Friday and subsequently sought medical attention.

“Even after the treatment, he felt better and continued with his normal activities, only for us to wake up to the shocking news of his death. He was a committed staff member. We pray that Allah forgives him,” he said.

Burial arrangements announced

The university community disclosed that the deceased would be laid to rest in his hometown, Makarfi in Kaduna State, in line with Islamic burial rites.

The burial is expected to take place on Monday morning.

Academic community pays tribute

Colleagues described Dr Labaran as a dedicated scholar who contributed meaningfully to teaching, research, and the development of students within the department.

He is survived by two wives and children, leaving behind a legacy within the academic community at Bayero University Kano.

Source: Legit.ng