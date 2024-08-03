Peter Obi has condoled the families of all those who lost their lives in the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' protests

Legit.ng reports that amid the protests in some Nigerian states against the worsening hardship, casualties were reported in Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna, and Jigawa

Some persons have accused Nigerian security agencies of unlawfully using firearms as a tactical tool to stop the protest

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Friday night, August 2, lamented the killing of some 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

The Punch reported that no fewer than 17 persons were feared killed in Abuja, Kano, Niger, Borno, Kaduna and Jigawa during the #Endbadgovernance protest which was held across the country on Thursday, August 1.

Peter Obi is unhappy with the killing of protesters. Photo credit: @SAMKLEF

Source: Twitter

'Eschew violence', Obi to protesters

Subsequently, millions of residents in northern Nigeria were placed under 24-hour curfews.

In a statement he personally signed, and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi asked security agents to be professional.

Obi wrote:

“I wish to most sincerely pass my condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in the ongoing #EndBadGovernance protests. I deeply mourn these brothers and sisters of ours, who have lost their lives in their struggle for a better nation.

“I do hope that their legitimate demands, within the law, will not go unanswered. I will continue to urge the protesters to be of good behaviour and remain peaceful in their actions.

“I encourage them to shun every form of violence, as we cannot build a new nation by destroying what we already have.

"I also call on the security agencies to remain civil in their security of lives and property in the ongoing protests.”

The former Anambra state governor concluded:

“I sincerely believe in my heart that Nigeria will in the future rise, and the issues of hunger, poverty, insecurity, corruption, and mismanagement of public funds, will be confined to the past.

“Then, Nigeria will be one of the exemplary countries on earth, leading in human and national development. May God grant eternal rest to the dead and grant quick recovery to the injured.”

Tinubu speaks amid hardship protests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu said his administration is currently “undertaking bold economic policies to propel Nigeria's economy out of the downturns occasioned by multiple shocks in the global economy”.

Tinubu noted that although Africa is grappling with “numerous challenges across economic, humanitarian and social spheres," countries on the continent must take necessary measures to translate opportunities in natural resources and human capital into growth, innovation and collaboration.

Source: Legit.ng