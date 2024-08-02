Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.

FCT, Abuja - On day 2 of the hardship protest in several Nigerian states, President Bola Tinubu said his administration is currently “undertaking bold economic policies to propel Nigeria's economy out of the downturns occasioned by multiple shocks in the global economy”.

Tinubu spoke on Friday, August 2, when he declared the 2024 African Caucus meeting open.

The president was represented by Kashim Shettima, his vice.

The Nigerian leader also called for global cooperation among African countries to tackle their shared economic challenges and take advantage of opportunities.

Furthermore, Tinubu noted that although Africa is grappling with “numerous challenges across economic, humanitarian and social spheres," countries on the continent must take necessary measures to translate opportunities in natural resources and human capital into growth, innovation and collaboration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Shettima's thoughts on nationwide protest

According to a video posted on X by NTA, Shettima spoke on the current nationwide protest.

The vice-president, standing in for Tinubu at the event, said:

“Against the backdrop of what happened a couple of weeks ago in Kenya, there was understandable apprehension. But here we are.”

He continued:

“Reforms are inevitable. We are aware of the subsidy cabal, but your excellencies ladies and gentlemen, we are determined to push on.”

Protests: Possibility of state of emergency

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dele Momodu, a former presidential candidate, joined other Nigerians in appealing to the protesters to maintain peace at all costs.

Momodu advised the Tinubu government to improve “its terrible communication strategies”, adding that Tinubu needs to address Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng