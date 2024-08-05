'End Bad Governance' demonstrators in Jos, Plateau state, are determined to proceed with the protest on Monday, August 5

The disgruntled Nigerians have asked other Jos residents to compulsorily join them in demanding a better Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that the nationwide demonstrations were organised via social media using the hashtag #EndBadGovernance and inspired by the recent success of protesters in Kenya, who forced the government there to scrap plans to increase taxes

Jos, Plateau state - Dozens of protesters in Jos, Plateau state capital, flooded the popular Bauchi Road, on Sunday, August 4.

The demonstrators issued a strong warning to all business owners to join them for the ongoing 'End Bad Governance' protest on Monday, August 5, or shut down.

The End Bad Governance protests are a series of ongoing decentralised mass protests in Nigeria due to the rising cost of living in the country. Photo credit: @SalihuIdoko

According to the protesters, President Bola Tinubu’s broadcast on Sunday, August 4, failed to address the pressing challenges facing the nation, Daily Trust reported.

They vowed to mobilise more people to come out to express their dissatisfaction.

The protesters were seen carrying placards, leaves, and flags of different countries, saying, “no business tomorrow. Everyone should come out tomorrow for the protest.”

The protesters’ major demand is allegedly the reversal of the fuel subsidy removal and tackling insecurity in the country.

Daily Trust noted that the protesters said their message to others to join them is to prevent damage to their properties.

Legit.ng reports that in some states, the 'nationwide' protest has been deadly, with incidents of violence and killings recorded.

