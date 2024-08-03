Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, had said those dissatisfied with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should wait for a change in government in 2027

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria’s inflation hit 34 per cent under President Tinubu’s watch, while food prices have continued to spike astronomically

Reacting to Abiodun's comment, prominent human rights organisation, Amnesty International, criticised the Ogun governor

FCT, Abuja - Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the remarks by Dapo Abiodun after the Ogun state governor said “Nigerians are sore losers.”

Abiodun said President Bola Tinubu majorly won the 2023 election and hinted that his political opponents craving for a change of government should tarry till the next general election in 2027.

Governor Dapo Abiodun's comment criticising protesters holding the government to account in Nigeria was not well-received by many. Photo credit: Mubarak Kolawole Salisu

Amnesty International tackles Gov Abiodun

Defending Tinubu, Abiodun stated that the current reality is not peculiar to Nigeria alone. But Amnesty International took exception to Abiodun's remarks.

In a statement on Saturday morning, August 3, the human rights organisation lamented that reducing the 'End Bad Governance' protesters' concerns on hunger and deep poverty to politics "is an unacceptable deliberate false insinuation".

Amnesty International said:

"People are on the streets not for politics, as the governor insinuated mischievously, but demanding better life and accountability, as Nigeria’s annual inflation hits new 28-year high of 33.95% in May, worsening hardships that drive millions of people to the brink of starvation.

"Nigeria’s current economic chaos came with unprecedented inflation that triggers high cost of food, medicine and hike in electricity tariff and tuition fees of public universities. These are placing undue stress on families, businesses, and communities.

"Nigerian government officials and politicians must desist from harmful rhetorics aimed at delegitimizing peaceful protests and protesters. Instead they should listen to critics and pay more attention to improving the rapidly declining living standard of Nigerians."

Legit.ng reports that Abiodun is currently trending on X, with many social media users criticising him.

Tinubu speaks amid protests

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid the hardship protest in several Nigerian states, President Tinubu said his administration is currently “undertaking bold economic policies to propel Nigeria's economy out of the downturns occasioned by multiple shocks in the global economy”.

Tinubu who spoke on Friday, August 2, when he declared the 2024 African Caucus meeting open called for global cooperation among African countries to tackle their shared economic problems.

