BREAKING: Court Bans Protests in Lagos Excluding Just 2 Locations, Details Emerge
Lagos Island, Lagos state - A Lagos high court has restricted disgruntled Nigerians planning to take part in the August 1 nationwide protest to the Peace Park in Ketu area of Lagos state and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota.
The court presided over by Justice Emmanuel Ogundare pronounced the restraint on Tuesday, July 30, following a preemptive exparte application filed by the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Lawal Pedro (SAN).
According to Channels Television, the application sought to maintain and secure public safety and prevent irreparable loss of lives and property in the state during the period of the protests (August 1 to August 10).
More to come...
