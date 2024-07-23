On July 23, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun warned against any violent demonstrations disguised as protests

Egbetokun revealed that investigations into the organizers of the #EndBadGovernance protests showed many are not based in Nigeria

Reflecting on the past, Egbetokun highlighted that the #EndSARS protests caused significant economic losses and psychological trauma

FCT, Abuja - On Tuesday, July 23, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun cautioned against any violence disguised as a protest similar to the one recently occurring in Kenya.

Recently, widespread discontent over specific policies in Kenya led young people to stage demonstrations across parliament and critical locations.

This, however, resulted in significant reforms, including a cabinet reshuffle.

The IGP's reaction is coming in light of reports that certain individuals or groups are now organizing protests under the theme #EndBadGovernance.

Addressing top police officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, including Commissioners of Police, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIGs), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIGs), Egbetokun urged against pursuing such protests and warned that the police would not tolerate any violence.

EndSARS protest will not be repeated, says IGP

The police boss cited the trauma experienced by the police during the recent #EndSARS protests as a reason for the force's firm stance against potential unrest, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

"We believe the proposed violent protests are ill-advised and should be jettisoned fortuitously.

"We have the responsibility to protect properties and everyone, irrespective of their race, colour, ethnicity, or tribe, who are lawfully embarking on their daily activities.

“We will, therefore, not sit back and fold our arms to watch violent activities unleash violence on our peaceful communities or destroy any of our national critical infrastructure and assets again.”

IGP: Sponsors of planned protest not based in Nigeria

He stated that background checks on many protest organizers and sponsors revealed that most are not based in Nigeria and are primarily seeking to incite unrest.

The police boss noted:

“Some self-appointed crusaders and influencers are mobilizing protesters to incite violence under the pretense of emulating recent protests in Kenya.

"While we respect the right to peaceful protest, we must prevent any escalation into violence or disorder.”

Nigeria yet to recover from EndSARS protests, says IGP

The police boss also stressed that after the EndSARS protest, the country has yet to recover from the damages.

He said:

“What was meant to be a well-intentioned exercise led to sorrow, bloodshed, and increased crime. The #EndSARS protests exacerbated crime and insecurity, leaving lasting economic losses and deep psychological trauma.”

Egbetokun also stated that steps have been taken to identify and arrest any individuals who try to pose as protesters while engaging in unlawful activities, Punch reported.

