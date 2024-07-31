Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos, has described some narratives suggesting that the planned nationwide protest in August is a ploy to overthrow the Bola Tinubu government as "troubling".

In an address on Wednesday evening, July 31, Governor Sanwo-Olu stated while the intentions of the organisers may be noble, even peaceful events can turn violent without warning.

Sanwo-Olu said:

"For weeks, we’ve faced the prospect of protests aimed at ending what some call "bad government'.

"While the intentions may be noble, some narratives suggesting it’s a means to change the government by non-constitutional means are troubling."

Reflecting on the tragic events of the EndSARS protest in 2020, Sanwo-Olu said it began peacefully but was later hijacked, "resulting in immense destruction and loss".

The Lagos governor vowed that the state "will not allow history to repeat itself."

Furthermore, to ensure peace, Sanwo-Olu urged protesters to follow the police's directive on designated locations.

Obafemi Hamzat, the Lagos deputy governor; Gboyega Akosile, the special adviser to Sanwo-Olu on media and publicity; and Professor Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner for health; among others were among those present at the address.

Read the full text of Governor Sanwo-Olu's address below:

More to follow...

