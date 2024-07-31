Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state police command on Wednesday, July 31, said it has received an order from a high court restricting peaceful protests, rallies, processions, and meetings to Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ikorodu Road, Peace Park, Ketu, and Ojota Lagos.

In a statement by Benjamin Hundeyin, the police spokesperson in Lagos state, the security agency disclosed that it has secured a court order restricting protesters to the aforementioned locations from 8 am to 6 pm.

The statement partly reads:

"The command assures everyone willing to join in the proposed protests to ensure zero breakdown of law and order and ensure proper optimisation of human and operational resources, effective coordination of security, and prevention of hijack of the protests."

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria is experiencing one of its worst cost-of-living crises in a generation. In June, inflation hit a record high at 34.19% while food prices hiked to more than 40.87%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Activists have called for 10 days of protests nationwide to begin on Thursday, August 1, under the banner #EndBadGovernance.

More to follow...

