Three groups, Take It Back (North Central), Middle Belt Economic Forum, and Renewed Hope Prosperity Ambassadors, have opted out of the planned nationwide protest

The groups, who announced their decision at a joint press conference, emphasised the need for peaceful and constructive dialogue instead of protest

They commended President Bola Tinubu's development agenda and initiatives and encouraged citizens to unite in support of his efforts for peace, prosperity, and cooperation

Abuja, FCT - Three groups, Take It Back (North Central), Middle Belt Economic Forum, and Renewed Hope Prosperity Ambassadors, have cancelled a planned protest in the northern states, including Abuja, citing concerns about potential destabilisation and harm to their communities.

The groups made this known at a joint press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, July 30.

Take It Back and two other groups have called off a planned protest in Abuja and other northern states. Photo credit: Take It Back

Source: UGC

They explained that they made the decision after carefully appraising the situation and a fruitful interaction with the minister of water resources, Prof Joseph Utsev.

The groups stressed that their decision was not made out of fear or intimidation but due to a deep understanding of the current political climate and potential consequences.

"We have come to this decision not out of fear or intimidation, but out of a deep understanding of the current political climate and the potential consequences of our actions," said Dr Amodu Ben who spoke on behalf of the groups.

Nationwide protest: Group calls for dialogue

The groups acknowledged the right to protest as an inherent aspect of citizenship but emphasised the need for peaceful and constructive dialogue to avoid catastrophic consequences.

Dr Ben urged citizens to redirect their energies towards constructive dialogue and engagement with the government, citing instances where peaceful protests have escalated into violent confrontations, resulting in destruction, loss of life, and human suffering.

He called on citizens to unite to support President Bola Tinubu's efforts, reiterating the need for peace, prosperity, and cooperation to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region.

"Let us join forces to build a brighter future for the Middle Belt region, one that is founded upon the principles of peace, prosperity, and cooperation," he said.

Groups commend Tinubu's development agenda

The groups commended President Tinubu's development agenda and recognised the Ministry of Water Resources initiatives as a testament to his commitment to the nation's progress.

They also commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and other critical stakeholders in the northcentral for their efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region.

“Their tireless efforts in maintaining peace and order in the region have not gone unnoticed, and their dedication to the well-being of our nation is truly commendable," Dr Ben said.

