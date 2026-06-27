Oleksandr Usyk has officially vacated his heavyweight world titles but insists he is not retiring

Nigerian heavyweight hopefuls Moses Itauma and Efe Ajagba have emerged among the leading contenders for the vacant belts

Boxing expert believes both fighters now have genuine opportunities to become world champions

Oleksandr Usyk's decision to relinquish his heavyweight world titles has dramatically reshaped boxing's premier division, opening the door for a new generation of contenders, including Nigerian duo Moses Itauma and Efe Ajagba.

The undefeated Ukrainian, regarded as one of the finest heavyweights of his era, confirmed on Friday that he would vacate the championship belts he currently holds, while stressing that he has no plans to retire from professional boxing.

Moses Itauma celebrates victory with his title belts after defeating Jermaine Franklin Jr during the EBU European and WBO Inter-Continental Featherweight Titles. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

His announcement has triggered fresh speculation over who will inherit the vacant titles, with both Itauma and Ajagba now strongly linked with possible world championship opportunities.

Usyk confirms decision to vacate titles

Usyk made the announcement through his official social media accounts before explaining the reasoning behind the decision in a video message to supporters.

The 39-year-old insisted he still intends to fight again despite stepping away from his championship belts.

He further said in an Instagram video:

"Good afternoon friends, good afternoon everyone! It's Friday, the weather is beautiful, a good time to say I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold."

He added:

"I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them. Friends, I'm leaving the belts but not leaving the sport because I still have the last dance."

The former undisputed champion also thanked the governing bodies that sanctioned his fights throughout his career.

"I want to thank everyone. I have great respect for all organisations and want to say there's more to come. Glory to God for everything, glory to Ukraine."

Usyk's latest decision comes only weeks after his controversial victory over decorated kickboxing champion Rico Verhoeven in Egypt. Although the Ukrainian earned an 11th-round stoppage, the Dutchman was narrowly ahead on one of the judges' scorecards before the referee intervened.

Before that contest, Usyk had already hinted that only a limited number of fights remained before retirement.

Nigerian duo handed golden opportunity

With Usyk stepping aside, attention has immediately shifted towards the fighters positioned highest in the rankings of the various sanctioning bodies.

One of the biggest beneficiaries appears to be British-born Nigerian heavyweight Moses Itauma, who occupies leading positions across multiple world rankings.

Another Nigerian contender, Efe Ajagba, also finds himself firmly in contention after remaining among the top-rated heavyweights in the division.

Jermaine Franklin and Moses Itauma in action during their WBA International and WBO Inter-Continental Heavyweight bout at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on March 28, 2026. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

Renowned boxing expert Peter Akinbo believes both men now have realistic chances of fighting for a vacant world title.

Speaking on the development, Akinbo told Legit.ng :

"Certainly. Itauma is definitely in line for one of the heavyweight titles that Oleksandr Usyk is expected to vacate. Of course, there will still be a fight for the belt, but he's firmly in the mix and is a genuine contender."

The expert pointed to Itauma's impressive rankings across several sanctioning organisations.

"If you look at the rankings, Itauma is right up there. He's near the top across several sanctioning bodies, and for one of them, he's even the mandatory or immediate challenger. You can verify that."

Akinbo also believes Ajagba deserves equal consideration in the race for heavyweight gold.

"So yes, Itauma is absolutely in contention for a world title. And while we're talking about it, I'd also mention Efe Ajagba. He's another fighter who is in the frame for one of those vacant belts."

He concluded:

"So, I'm backing both Itauma and Ajagba as genuine contenders for a world heavyweight title."

Heavyweight division enters a new era

Usyk's exit from the championship picture has effectively thrown the heavyweight landscape wide open.

According to the BBC, Daniel Dubois remains an established titleholder after previously winning the WBO championship, while the other governing bodies are expected to announce how they intend to fill the vacant belts over the coming weeks.

The WBA already has Murat Gassiev holding its regular version of the title and is widely expected to elevate him to full champion status. Gassiev is scheduled to defend his belt against Tony Yoka next month, while Itauma currently sits among the leading contenders within the organisation.

The Boxing Scene added that WBC could promote interim champion Agit Kabayel or order another title contest, depending on the final decision of president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Meanwhile, the IBF picture remains equally intriguing. With no obvious mandatory challenger occupying the top positions, several contenders, including Itauma, Filip Hrgovic, Anthony Joshua and Bakhodir Jalolov, could all become involved in negotiations for the vacant championship.

Itauma and Ajagba previously rejected title eliminator

Ironically, Itauma had already turned down an opportunity that could have accelerated his route towards a world title.

Last September, reports from Sky Sports emerged that the unbeaten heavyweight rejected an IBF final eliminator against Frank Sanchez after Ajagba declined the same contest.

Efe Ajagba punches Razvan Cojanu during their Heavyweight Championship bout in New York. Photo by Michael Owens

Source: Getty Images

Victory would have guaranteed a mandatory title shot against Usyk while he was still champion.

Instead, Itauma opted for a different career path after extending his unbeaten record with a stoppage victory over former world title challenger Dillian Whyte.

That decision may now prove even more beneficial following Usyk's announcement, with several championship opportunities potentially becoming available simultaneously.

Ajagba also remains firmly positioned among the leading contenders and could soon receive another chance to compete for the biggest prize in heavyweight boxing.

With Usyk stepping away from the belts but remaining active inside the ring, boxing's glamour division now enters one of its most unpredictable periods in years.

For Nigeria, however, the timing could hardly be better, with two heavyweight contenders now closer than ever to fighting for a world championship.

Joshua to earn record ₦276 billion from Fury superfight

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian-born heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua could be set for the biggest payday of his career if his long-awaited showdown with Tyson Fury is finalised later this year.

The proposed all-British heavyweight clash is expected to become one of the richest events in boxing history, with both fighters reportedly in line to earn about ₦276.9 billion each.

Source: Legit.ng