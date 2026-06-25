Three suspects arrested in the murder of broadcaster Olakitan Oyesiku and her security guard

Principal suspect revealed a personal grievance as motive behind the brutal attack

Ongoing investigations continue to gather evidence against those involved in the crime

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to the killing of retired Ogun State Television (OGTV) broadcaster, Olakitan Oyesiku, and her security guard, Pelumi Adetayo.

The suspects identified as Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip, 22; Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola, 27; and Sobu Obafunsho, 36, were arrested following intelligence gathering and investigations into the incident.

"I Killed Her To Teach Her a Lesson": Ex-Employee of Former Broadcast Journalist Confesses

Source: Twitter

Oyesiku and Adetayo were found dead at the broadcaster’s residence in the Owode-Egba area of Ogun State, after residents reportedly raised concerns over an unusual odour from the building, Vanguard reported.

Suspect reveals motive behind attack

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, while addressing journalists on Thursday, June 25, said the principal suspect, Philip, a former security guard employed by the deceased, confessed during interrogation.

According to the police boss, the suspect claimed the attack was carried out because of grievances linked to his previous employment.

“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to ‘teach her a lesson’,” Ojajuni said.

He added that detectives recovered a handwritten note allegedly left at the scene, which provided key leads that helped investigators identify the suspects.

“One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible,” he said.

Investigation continues

Ojajuni said the suspects allegedly gained access to the residence after overpowering the security guard before attacking Oyesiku, Daily Trust reported.

Police also recovered items including a broken hammer, cutlass, plank, black pen and other exhibits connected to the case.

The commissioner assured that investigations were ongoing to gather more evidence and ensure that all persons linked to the crime face the law.

Couple killed days before traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a couple who were travelling home for their traditional wedding in Imo state.

The couple, identified as Ezemezie Ifechukwu Martins and Mba Ifeoma Gloria, were said to have been killed on Tuesday night, January 10, at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato north LGA of the state.

The source who spoke with TheCable said attackers are notorious for snatching cars in the area, adding that vehicle owners who refuse to surrender to them are killed in the process.

Source: Legit.ng