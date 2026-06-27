Veteran filmmaker and actor K. Bhagyaraj sadly passed away recently, leaving his fans in mourning

The celebrated director built an unforgettable legacy with decades of award-winning films

Tributes have poured in from fellow actors and fans as many remember his lasting impact

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj is dead. Credit: @directorkbhagyaraj

Source: Instagram

The acclaimed filmmaker had remained active in public life until recently, attending actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa just days before his death.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his career as an assistant to filmmaker Bharathiraja before rising to become one of Tamil cinema’s most influential writer-directors.

Over his illustrious career, Bhagyaraj directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75, earning recognition for his distinctive blend of humour, emotion and socially rooted storytelling that defined Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s.

His celebrated works include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, Sundara Kandam, Enga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling.

He also played a key role in introducing actors such as Urvashi and Kalpana to Tamil cinema.

His contribution was widely acknowledged, with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) reportedly hailing him as his cinematic heir.

Bhagyaraj made his mark in Hindi cinema as well, with Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher.

The film was a notable success and showcased his storytelling ability beyond Tamil cinema.

The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential creative voices. Condolences poured in from across the fraternity and fans.

Veteran actor-director K Bhagyaraj is dead. Credit: @directorkbhagyaraj

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning singer Talay Riley dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Grammy-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Mark Yinka Orabiyi, popularly known as Talay Riley, passed away.

The music talent reportedly died after a brutal stabbing in East London. He was 35.

Local outlet Newham Recorder reported that the incident occurred around 9 am on Friday, June 5, on Pankhurst Avenue in Silvertown.

The emergency services that rushed to the scene were unable to save him on the spot.

Police confirmed that a murder investigation has been launched, with homiicide detectives from the specialist crime command leading inquiries.

In a statement, Riley’s family expressed their grief:

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we confirm that Mark ‘Yinka’ Orabiyi, professionally known as Talay Riley, passed away yesterday morning.

"Talay will fondly be remembered by those who knew him publicly for his incredible talent as a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling songwriter & artist. For those who knew and loved him personally, it is his humour, generous spirit and unmistakable presence that will be missed the most.”

The family also thanked the public for the outpouring of love since the tragedy.

Talay Riley’s songwriting credits span some of the biggest names in the industry, including Dua Lipa, Usher, Craig David, Britney Spears, Chris Brown, Nick Jonas, Khalid, Kehlani, and H.E.R.

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legt.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng