President Bola Ahmed Tinubu established the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO)

Obi Adigwe, formerly of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, was appointed to a key role in NHTDAO

NHTDAO has the mandate to enhance Nigeria's digital-health agenda and harmonise health institutions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over five years of experience covering health and science in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - As he pursues his Renewed Hope agenda, President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO).

According to a statement on Friday, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader appointed Obi Adigwe as the pioneer national coordinator of NHTDAO.

President Bola Tinubu approves the establishment of the NHTDAO. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

This media platform understands that the agency will be domiciled in the office of the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate.

The Nigerian presidency's statement read:

"The NHTDAO will serve as a meta-level national platform for coordinating the country's digital-health agenda. It will reinforce, not replace, the existing statutory functions of relevant departments and agencies.

"It will also harmonise and empower the public and private institutions across the health system, set the standards that connect them, and operationalise the National Digital Health Architecture, approved by the National Council on Health in November 2025."

NHTDAO's Obi Adigwe's profile

As the director-general (DG) of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), presidency sources credit Adigwe with leveraging science to catalyse interventions in artificial intelligence, translational research, and technology transfer.

Obi Adigwe, NIPRD DG, appointed pioneer coordinator of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO). Photo credit: @Imbdoko

Source: Twitter

The statement continued:

"During the last pandemic, Adigwe globally showcased African science by undertaking the world’s first analysis to debunk claims about the Covid Organics preparation."

NHTDAO office steering committee members are listed below:

Prof. Muhammad Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare (Co-chair) Olaniyi Yusuf, Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (Co-chair) Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare (Alternate Co-chair) Ms Kachollom Daju, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Idris Alubankudi Saliu, Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy Dr Muntaqa Umar-Sadiq, National Coordinator, SWAp Coordination Office Dr Abdu Mukhtar, National Coordinator, Presidential Initiative to Unlock Healthcare Value Chain Dr Muyi Aina, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency Dr Kelechi Ohiri, Director General, National Health Insurance Authority Director, Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Ministry of Health and Social Welfare National Information Technology Development Agency Representative Six representatives of the State Commissioners of Health, one from each of the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria Pharm Hamza Buhari, Stakeholder representing Industry and Community

The presidency's full statement is reproduced below from its post on X:

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Source: Legit.ng