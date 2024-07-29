The federal government have deployed security operatives to the national assembly and the Eagles ahead of the planned nationwide protests

FCT, Abuja - Police operatives and military have taken over the national assembly and Eagles Square in the federal capital territory (FCT) ahead of the planned nationwide protests against hunger.

The heavy security presence is allegedly meant to prevent protesters from gathering at the venue.

The protesters have planned to gather at Eagles Square to protest against hunger and economic hardship in the country.

It was gathered that security operatives deployed at the entrance are the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) officers.

It was gathered that security operatives deployed at the entrance are the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Department of State Services (DSS) officers.

Legit.ng recalls that the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, said those behind the planned nationwide protests against hunger and economic hardship are politicians who lost in the 2023 general elections.

Akpabio said the alleged sponsors intent on coming to power through the back door.

The federal lawmaker appealed to Nigerian youth to not allow themselves to be used to destroy the country.

Legit.ng also reported that former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said the planned protest is not against hunger and economic hardship.

Omokri said organisers of the protests are opportunists seeking to ride in the anger of some Nigerians to achieve their political ambitions.

He urged those behind the planned hunger protests to either start or join a political party to achieve their political agenda.

Why there’s no need for planned protests

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, explained why there is no more need for the planned nationwide protests.

Idris said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is already addressing some of the demands.

According to Idris, Tinubu believes that his administration is answering the questions being asked by the youths

