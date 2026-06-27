Gombe State Independent National Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of all the 24 chairmanship and 240 councillorship seats in the just concluded local government elections in the state.

The election was contested among six political parties, which are the APC, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Youth Party (YP), African Action Congress (AAC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and the Democratic Liberation Alliance (DLA).

APC declared as the winner in Gombe local government elections Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Channels TV reported that all six parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship elections in the state.

Source: Legit.ng