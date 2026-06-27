Breaking: Winners Announced in Top Northern State Council Elections
Gombe State Independent National Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of all the 24 chairmanship and 240 councillorship seats in the just concluded local government elections in the state.
The election was contested among six political parties, which are the APC, National Rescue Movement (NRM), Youth Party (YP), African Action Congress (AAC), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and the Democratic Liberation Alliance (DLA).
Channels TV reported that all six parties fielded candidates for the chairmanship elections in the state.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng