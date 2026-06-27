Former England U16 goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has opened up on his debut for the Super Eagles in May 2026

The former Arsenal academy goalkeeper completed his FIFA-approved switch from England to Nigeria after waiting for a call-up

Okonkwo is in contention with Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye for the number jersey in the Super Eagles

Former England youth international Arthur Okonkwo has opened up about making his long-awaited debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and revealed his biggest ambition with the national team.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper made his first appearances for the three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions during the 2026 Unity Cup, featuring against Zimbabwe and Jamaica as Nigeria lifted the trophy for a record fourth time.

The 24-year-old was also included in the Super Eagles squad for the international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, further cementing his place in Eric Chelle's plans ahead of future competitions.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo wants to win the 2027 African Nations Cup (AFCON) with the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by: Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Okonkwo dreams of AFCON glory

After completing his switch in international allegiance from England to Nigeria, Okonkwo said his ultimate ambition is to help the Super Eagles end their long wait for another Africa Cup of Nations title.

Speaking to R.org, the goalkeeper admitted that winning the 2027 AFCON, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, has become his biggest target.

He also believes Nigeria possesses enough quality to compete for football's biggest prizes. He said:

"My biggest dream would be helping this country win AFCON.

"It's been too long. And, of course, to qualify for the World Cup and go as far as possible. I think we have the best country, and we can dream of winning the World Cup."

Nigeria have not lifted the AFCON trophy since their triumph in South Africa in 2013.

However, the Super Eagles have remained among Africa's strongest teams, finishing as runners-up at the 2023 tournament before claiming the bronze medal two years later, per CAF.

Okonkwo praises Uzoho and Okoye

Despite making an impressive start to his international career, Okonkwo insisted he still has plenty to learn from Nigeria's more experienced goalkeepers.

Arthur Okonkwo labels Super Eagles goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho as good shot-stoppers. Photo by: Gualter Fatia, MB Media and Lee Keuneke/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Wrexham shot-stopper, who recorded nine clean sheets in 35 Championship appearances last season, said he has been using every training session to study Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye.

Rather than competing with them immediately, Okonkwo believes observing their experience within the national team setup will help him improve his own game. He said:

"Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye are two very good goalkeepers.

"You learn things during training, and I was able to watch them because they've been here longer than me, so they understand how we play. They understand the system. They understand everything much better than I do.

"It's just about taking everything in, understanding the way we play and bringing it into my own game."

FIFA approves Okonkwo’s international switch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the world football governing body, FIFA has cleared Arthur Okonkwo to represent Nigeria.

Okonkwo had initially been considered for selection in Nigeria’s squad for a four-nation tournament but was unavailable due to pending clearance.

Source: Legit.ng