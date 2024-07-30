The Nigerian Tech Community (NTC) has withdrawn from the planned August 1 nationwide protest, citing concerns over potential violence and foreign interference

Instead, the NTC advocates for peaceful dialogue and collaboration to address the nation's challenges

The group commended the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) leadership for their efforts in transforming the communication sector

Lagos, Nigeria - The Nigerian Tech Community (NTC) has announced its decision to withdraw from the proposed nationwide protest scheduled for August 1, citing concerns over potential violence and foreign interference.

Despite the current economic hardship affecting the tech ecosystem, the NTC said it believes that protests do not provide solutions to the nation's challenges.

The Nigerian Tech Community has withdrawn from the proposed nationwide protest. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In a statement signed by its president-general, Benedict Aguele, the group emphasised the need for peaceful dialogue and collaboration.

"The tech community is aware of the difficulties faced by Nigerians, but we also recognise that protests can disrupt the fragile economic progress made so far," he said.

Protest: concerns over foreign interference

Aguele expressed concerns that protests of this magnitude could be funded by foreign interests, which would have far-reaching implications for the tech world.

He stressed the need to protect the nation's stability, particularly in the tech sector, a critical driver of growth.

The NTC also warned that violence during protests could disrupt the fragile infrastructure underpinning the digital economy, leading to widespread outages and disruptions to essential services.

"When protests turn violent, they can disrupt the fragile infrastructure that underpins our digital economy. Data centres, network infrastructure, and other critical tech assets can be damaged or destroyed, leading to widespread outages and disruptions to essential services," the group said.

Tech community praises NCC leadership

Meanwhile, the NTC commended the leadership of Dr Aminu Maida, EVC/CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), for his instrumental role in the decision.

The group expressed admiration for Maida's commitment to transforming Nigeria's communication sector.

Aguele expressed support for Dr Maida and the federal government in their efforts to address the nation's challenges.

"By avoiding protests and promoting peaceful dialogue, however, we can protect the tech sector's potential to drive growth, create jobs, and improve lives," he said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, opposed the planned nationwide protests.

In a statement issued on Monday, July 29, Igboho insisted that the "faceless organisers" of the planned protests were working to destabilise the country despite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's efforts to revive the economy.

He said President Tinubu has implemented revolutionary policies, which his predecessors lacked the political will to pursue since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

