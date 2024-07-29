About 10,000 Arewa youth groups from the 19 northern states have withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest

The groups disclosed that its members would instead hold prayers in mosques and churches across the region

According to the group, protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the North

A coalition of Arewa youth groups of about 10,000 groups has withdrawn from the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship.

The groups decided against the protests after the intervention of Hon. Abubakar Bichi, a member of the House of Representatives and chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Mallam Abdullahi Muazu and Pastor Kyune Bibi disclosed this in a statement, adding that they would instead hold prayers in mosques and churches across the 19 northern states.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the group said protests often lead to violence and destruction, which can hinder the progress of the North.

The group said they would rather seek divine guidance and wisdom for the country’s leaders, Blueprint reports.

“Hon. Bichi has shown that there are leaders who genuinely care about the welfare of their people; his efforts have inspired us to adopt a more constructive approach, focusing on prayer and dialogue to address our challenges.

“We are grateful for Bichi’s mentorship and vision, which have earned him the respect and admiration of the Arewa youths. He has made us understand the policies of President Tinubu better."

The group added that:

“We urge all Arewa youths to join us in this journey of prayer and supplication. Let us come together in our churches and mosques, putting aside our differences and uniting in our quest for divine guidance and wisdom. Let us pray for our leaders, for our region, and for our nation. Let us seek God’s face and ask for His blessings and protection.”

