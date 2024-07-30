All primary and secondary schools in Yobe state have been directed to shut down academic activities from Wednesday, July 31

The state’s Commissioner of basic and secondary education, Abba Idriss, said the decision was taken due to the planned nationwide protests

Idris said primary and secondary schools are to resume academic activities on Sunday, September 15, 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yobe state, Damaturu - Yobe state government has ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state over the planned nationwide protest against hunger and economic hardship.

Academic activities are to be shut down from Wednesday, July 31.

The schools are to resume academic activities on Sunday, September 15, 2024. Photo credit: @MalaBuni

Source: Twitter

The state’s Commissioner of basic and secondary education, Associated Professor Abba Idriss, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu, the state capital, Leadership reports.

According to the statement, the schools are to resume academic activities on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

“I am directed by the Honourable Commissioner, Associate Professor Abba Idriss Adam to write and notify you of his approval for the closure of all Primary and Secondary Schools in the state.

“However, it is in the light of the above, schools in the state will be closed on Wednesday 31st July 2024 as against on Friday 2nd August 2024.”

Legit.ng recalls that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, made a U-turn after stating that the FCT was not available for any protest.

Wike has appealed to Nigerian youths in the nation's capital to shelve the planned nationwide protest against hardship.

He urged the youths to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to do his best to move the nation forward.

Akpabio discloses alleged sponsors of planned protest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, revealed those behind the proposed nationwide protests against hardship in the country.

Akpabio said politicians who could not get what they wanted during the 2023 general election are behind the protests.

He said the organisers of the protests are thinking of coming into power through the back door and that will amount to anarchy

Source: Legit.ng