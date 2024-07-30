The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been dragged to the court barely two days to the planned protest

Amid concerns over the planned nationwide protest, a Lagos-based lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, has instituted a N1 billion fundamental right enforcement suit against the federal government of Nigeria and the country's security agencies.

Why is the lawyer suing Tinubu's FG, others?

Ogungbeje is suing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led government and the security agencies over an alleged move to stop the proposed ‘hunger protest,’ scheduled to be held between August 1 and 10, 2014.

While the FG is named the first resplendent, the lawyer is listed as second to nine respondents, Channels TV reported.

Others are the National Security Adviser (NSA), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Department of State Security Service (DSS), and the Director General, State Security Service.

Ogungbeje, who is suing on behalf of himself and other patriotic Nigerian citizens billed to embark on the planned peaceful protests for good governance in Nigeria.

Purpose of the case

Ogungbeje stated that the suit is backed by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the initial hearing for the suit has been fixed for July 31 but the lawyer has prayed the court for the following order:

“An order compelling the Respondents jointly and severally to tender an apology to be published in ALL the widely read National Dailies/Newspapers and to pay the sum of N1bn only as general and exemplary damages against the Respondents.”

In a 34-paragraph affidavit in support of the suit, Ogungbeje said that he has a duty to protect and defend the sanctity of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from any constitutional contravention or infraction.

Lagos protesters to receive free legal service

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, expressed his readiness to assemble a legal team in Lagos state to offer representation to 'End Bad Governance' protesters.

Effiong disclosed that he has asked the inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure that Nigerians taking part in the planned protest are protected by the country’s security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng