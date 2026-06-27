Sunday Igboho's security team ambushed by suspected bandits in Oyo state's Old Oyo National Park

Operatives utilised surveillance drones to track criminals before being attacked during their operation

Public reactions highlight support for Igboho while questioning the operation's transparency and safety measures

There is a fresh tension as several members of the private security attached to the Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, were said to have been injured by suspected bandits after they were ambushed during an operation in the Old Oyo National Park in Oyo state.

Reports indicated that the incident happened when the Iru Ekun operatives, the security operatives associated with Igboho, were tracking the kidnappers and other armed criminals suspected to be operating within the large forest reserve.

Bandits have reportedly ambushed Sunday Igboho and his team Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tribune reported that some sources familiar with the development disclosed that the operatives have deployed surveillance drones to identify the hideout of the suspected criminals and monitor the armed groups' movement before they advance into the area.

Sources further disclosed that the mission turned violent after the team reportedly came under attack from the suspected terrorists, who were said to be men of the cross-border criminal networks.

The sources explained that the suspected bandits opened fire on the security personnel as they advanced, and triggered a fierce gun battle inside the forest.

Nigerians react as bandits ambushed Sunday Igboho

The report has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Samueli commended Igboho and decried the publicity around the operation:

"I like his courage and willingness to help, but the issue I have is the unnecessary broadcasting of their whereabouts. What happened to moving in silence? These people are too connected for anyone to be foolish about the mode of operation."

Daniel recounted his experience of meeting Sunday Igboho:

"If it's the Sunday Igboho I saw at Terminal B on Friday evening departing Abuja, man is fine and living his life. I was surprised to see that he actually looks fresher IRL than the media images/videos I've seen of him."

Nigerians react as bandits reportedly ambush Sunday Igboho Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Getty Images

Fabulous prayed for the operatives:

"I pray for safety for everyone involved in securing every inch of the country. My concern is, since the military has surrounded them and is closing in on them, how did that ambush happen again?"

Honeyedcrown said Igboho's movement into the forest should have been done quietly:

"Even their movement into the forest should have been done quietly without cameras. Those guys knew they were coming, which is why they were ready and waiting to ambush them."

Sheriff praised Igboho:

"There is nothing I fear more than our hypocrisy. Whoever stands up to go and fight bandits is doing all of us a huge favour, and they are not stupid like some of you disparaging their brave mission."

You can read more comments on the news on X here:

Sunday Igboho reacts to Arewa's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Northern Elders Forum and the Arewa Consultative Forum have warned about the potential of Nigeria turning into anarchy if the federal government does not step into the outburst of the self-acclaimed Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was recently reported to have issued an ultimatum to Fulani leaders in Oyo state over the abduction of a pregnant woman and her relatives.

Source: Legit.ng