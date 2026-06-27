A young man tested the value of the Nigerian currency as he walked into a UK store holding the highest Nigerian denomination.

He mentioned at the beginning of the video that he wanted to see what he would be able to buy with the currency at the store

The video showed the moment he walked into the store, the several items he saw, and the amount they were worth

A Nigerian man generated attention online after taking a sum of ₦1,000 to a store in the UK to see what the Nigerian currency could buy.

The video showed him standing in front of the store abroad while holding the naira note and saying that he wanted to go into the big mall to see what he could buy with the currency.

Man takes 1k naira to UK store

As the video played, it showed the young man (@pastawiz_ng) entering the store and moving from shelf to shelf, comparing the prices of items to the value of the Nigerian naira.

He walked to each of the shelves and displayed the price of the items in pounds before converting the amounts to Nigerian naira.

He did this for several items he came across in the store in the United Kingdom, including a Rolex watch, onions, peppers, and many other items.

@pastawiz_ng showed in the video that he could not buy anything at the store with the Nigerian currency he took there.

Nigerian man enters UK store with ₦1,000, shows what the money can buy. Photo Source: TikTok/pastawiz_ng

Source: TikTok

In the description of the TikTok video, he wrote:

"₦1,000 vs. The World's Most Expensive Store. 🇳🇬🇬🇧 Who wins?"

His video drew the attention of many people, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man visits UK store

ci.ti.gi.rl noted:

"You are bold o."

fashionhighcon said:

"So what did it buy?"

Quodeejah noted:

"You no even fi buy pepper."

RAW wrote:

"What did you go and do at the Rolex shelf stand😂😩😩 two oribu’s."

Akeem noted:

"Ahh ahh, Rolex with 1000 naira, you no even bring 1000£."

Michelle Adenuga said:

"Not you in front of the Rolex with N1000."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK visited a local market with just £20 to see how much food she could buy.

She walked to the market to save money and exercise, then showed all the groceries she bought with the money, sparking reactions from social media users who compared food prices in the UK and Nigeria.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living abroad sent $60 to her family in Nigeria and was excited that they received about N100,000 because of the exchange rate.

She shared her excitement online, and her post sparked reactions from people who discussed the value of foreign currencies against the naira.

Lady in UK takes £20 to market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK visited a local market with just £20 to see how much food she could buy.

She walked to the market to save money and exercise, then showed the groceries she bought and the price of each item, sparking reactions from many social media users.

Source: Legit.ng