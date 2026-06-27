A Nigerian lady expressed intense happiness online after receiving an unexpected gift from her beloved husband

According to the lady, her doting husband chose to surprise her with large bowls of meat as a push gift

Reactions followed after a now-viral video showed her sorting through the variety of meat in her kitchen

An appreciative Nigerian lady was so full of joy after her husband presented her with an unforeseen gift.

The gesture came shortly after childbirth and it was her husband's way of celebrating the occasion.

New mum receives meat as push gift. Photo credit: @Nonatess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

New mum receives meat from husband

A clip that went viral online captured the woman in her kitchen as she arranged the different cuts of meat she had received.

The scene drew lots of comments from viewers who encountered the footage.

Identified as @nonatess on TikTok, the happy wife explained that her partner had decided to surprise her with several large bowls filled with meat, referring to it as a push gift.

She expressed deep appreciation for the thoughtfulness of the gift, and she made it clear that the act melted her heart.

New mum goes viral after receiving meat from her husband as push gift. Photo credit: @Nonatess/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shows off push gift

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@RehobothShegs_HAIRSENTIALS said:

"I don't think y'all have the right to reduce her happiness and her husband's effort to "bare minimum" because If it's not something she gets everytime, it's definitely something to be excited about. And these would definitely cost a lot in today's economy so let's stop raising standards that shouldn't even be standards in the first place. He made an effort to make her happy. She's happy and that's very fine. Keep your opinion to yourself, she's the main character. Don't reduce her excitement to something basic or nothing because of how "you" fel about it. Let's learn basic manners in respecting people."

@harbiebaebie said:

"Her husband knows her love language. It’s not the type of gift but the thoughts behind it. He knows her and he got her what she likes obviously!"

@Akwa nwa commented:

"Some people like meat o. My sisters will be so excited to get this as a gift. They are obsessed with meat."

@Nan Cy reacted:

"All of you shouting bare minimum, you'd be surprised that your highest standard is someone's bare minimum."

@Angel said:

"How is it a gift if you'll have to do more work just to enjoy it? Anyway, I'm not married, so I'll just mind my single business."

@justgoziem said:

"If you are like me that has never received push gift before say hi. I first heard about push gift from a friend. All the same we move. God dey."

@JulietLove added:

"He will still make you go stand for hours in the heat and still cook. What kind of push gift is this please tell him you want money in flowers, a car, a handbag, or something valuable lol."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady rejoices over Lexus car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mum was over the moon after her thoughtful husband gifted her a brand new Lexus car as a push present.

Taking to social media, she flaunted the fine whip and posed with it as she appreciated her hubby.

Source: Legit.ng