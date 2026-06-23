Senator Garba Maidoki defects from APC to ADC, citing internal crises and injustice

Maidoki believes ADC is a better platform for his constituents and national development

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin disputes Maidoki’s claims of an internal crisis in the APC

Senator Garba Maidoki, who represents Kebbi South Senatorial District, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing concerns over internal issues and alleged injustice within the ruling party.

Maidoki’s defection was announced on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, June 23, after his letter was read by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, who presided over the opening of plenary.

Top Northern Senator Suddenly Dumps APC for ADC, Announces Reason

Source: UGC

Maidoki explains move to new party

In the letter addressed to the Senate President and lawmakers, the senator said his decision followed developments within the APC that had affected his political direction, The Cable reported.

“I am writing to inform Your Excellency, the President of the Senate, and my distinguished colleagues of my defection from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC.

“My decision is based on the lingering internal crisis of the APC that has made my political inspiration a source of concern," he stated.

Maidoki said he believes the ADC provides a better platform to pursue the interests of his constituents and contribute to national development.

Deputy Senate President disputes crisis claim

The lawmaker also accused the APC of failing to uphold its principles of justice, peace and unity, particularly during recent primary elections in Kebbi stsate, Leadership reported.

However, Barau Jibrin disagreed with the claim, saying he believed there was no internal crisis within the party and offered to mediate between Maidoki and APC stakeholders.

“But I beg to disagree with you here. There is no internal crisis in the APC,” Jibrin said.

Maidoki currently chairs the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance and serves as vice-chairman of the Committee on Information and National Orientation.

Speaker Abbas’ aide dumps APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Godfrey Gaiya, aide to Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, left the APC and joined ADC, signalling a major pre-2027 political realignment.

He has declared his intention to contest the Kaduna South Senatorial seat for greater impact. Gaiya also emphasised public demand for welfare-focused and inclusive politics as a reason for the party switch.

Source: Legit.ng