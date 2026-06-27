There is a tension in Osun as a popular member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeek Mustapha, was reportedly shot by some suspected political thugs on Saturday, June 27.

A witness and resident of the Oluode-Aranyin, where the incident happened, disclosed that the assailants came into the area with an unmarked brown Sienna vehicle and started shooting into the air sporadically.

Suspected political thugs shoot an APC member in Osun state Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Speaking on his ordeal, the victim said he was putting on an AMBO crested face cap when the shooting started, and while he was running for his life, the thugs shot him in the leg.

His statement reads:

“I put on the AMBO crested cap when the shooting occurred. Everyone ran to safety, and they pursued me because I was wearing the APC candidate cap. I did not wait, but was shot. I cried for help before they drove back into the vehicle and drove away."

Speaking on the incident, Abiodun Ojelabi, the spokesperson of the Osun State POlice Command, said that the operatives have commenced an investigation into the attack.

At the same time, the police spokesperson disclosed that the two residents earlier kidnapped in Ilesa by some suspected political thugs have been rescued.

Source: Legit.ng