Just In: Tension in Osun as Thugs Shoot Popular APC Member
There is a tension in Osun as a popular member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeek Mustapha, was reportedly shot by some suspected political thugs on Saturday, June 27.
A witness and resident of the Oluode-Aranyin, where the incident happened, disclosed that the assailants came into the area with an unmarked brown Sienna vehicle and started shooting into the air sporadically.
Speaking on his ordeal, the victim said he was putting on an AMBO crested face cap when the shooting started, and while he was running for his life, the thugs shot him in the leg.
His statement reads:
“I put on the AMBO crested cap when the shooting occurred. Everyone ran to safety, and they pursued me because I was wearing the APC candidate cap. I did not wait, but was shot. I cried for help before they drove back into the vehicle and drove away."
Speaking on the incident, Abiodun Ojelabi, the spokesperson of the Osun State POlice Command, said that the operatives have commenced an investigation into the attack.
At the same time, the police spokesperson disclosed that the two residents earlier kidnapped in Ilesa by some suspected political thugs have been rescued.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng