Peter Obi has come under fire as he openly backed the nationwide protest, noting that it is the right of the people, backed by the Nigerian constitution

In a swift reaction, presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, advised Obi to come out openly and lead protesters on the planned date, in the same way Tinubu and Buhari did in the past

Legit.ng reports that Onanuga had earlier accused Obi of instigating ‘his mob’ to destabilise the country

State House, Abuja - The presidency has criticised Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, over his stance on the planned nationwide protest.

Presidency slams Obi after endorsing protest protest against Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's special adviser for information and strategy, urged Obi to publicly lead the demonstration on August 1, 2024, the scheduled date.

In a post shared on his X page on Sunday, July 28, Onanuga said Obi should lead the economic hardship protest just like President Tinubu and former President Muhammadu Buhari during the previous administration.

Legit.ng reported that on Sunday, Obi supported the planned protest and urged protesters to carry out the act within the law's ambit.

Obi spoke days after Onanuga claimed that he was behind the planned nationwide protest slated for August 1.

In a swift reaction to Obi's endorsement on Sunday, Onanuga tweeted:

"Now that Peter Obi has come out to endorse the planned protest by his supporters, he should do what President Tinubu and former President Buhari did in the past, by coming out openly to lead the protesters. That is what leadership is about. Not playing the master puppeteer behind the scene. He should be in the forefront of the protest and help in curbing their possible excesses."

Nigerians react as Onanuga tackles Peter Obi

Nigerians have shared their thoughts on X and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@kcemenike tweeted:

"This Bayo is an actual idiot. Did you watch the video?"

@OrionKingStar1 tweeted:

"You now agree that he didn’t call for the revolution? That you lied?"

@obotexworld tweeted:

"When leaders fail to listen to the voices of the people and address their grievances, protests become a vital tool for holding them accountable. If the government acted in the best interest of the citizens, there would be no reason for protests."

@OkoliStephenIz3 tweeted:

"Keep Crying as if Peter Obi stole your water bottle."

@Laurestar tweeted:

"Where would he get the courage to do so? Kenneth Okonkwo who has worked closely with him has just thrown him under the bus."

Tinubu begs youths to shelve protest

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has asked youths who planned to embark on nationwide protests against hunger and hardship to reconsider.

The minister of information and national orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a meeting with the president on Tuesday, July 23.

Idris cited President Tinubu as saying that measures are already ongoing to address the challenges and all their concerns.

