More than one million young people from the Northern Christian Youths organization have voiced their opposition to the nationwide protest planned for August 1st to 10th.

They made their stand known in a statement signed by Rev. Samson Job, leader of the coalition of Christian youth groups.

Northern Christians speak on hardship protest

Source: Twitter

Group gives reason for boycotting nationwide hardship protests

In the statement, their decision to abstain from the protest is based on the president’s significant appointments from the country’s middle belt region.

He said:

"Since taking office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown unwavering dedication to tackling the country's socioeconomic issues.

"His appointments of northern Christians to key positions, such as Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Defence Staff, are unprecedented and highly appreciated."

Tinubu lauded for appointing SGF Akume, others

Job who spoke for the group, stated that their decision to refrain from participating in the planned protest is a gesture of gratitude for the recognition given to northern Christians through these high-profile roles in the current administration, ThisDay reported.

Samson said:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proven himself to be a unifying leader. The appointments of Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chief of Defence Staff, among others, reflect a sincere effort to integrate northern Christians into the national framework.

"We want to emphasize that this administration, led by President Tinubu, represents our interests. We recognize and support his significant efforts to address the nation’s challenges and pledge our commitment to this government."

Tinubu's gov't commended for equity, fairness, others

Job also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for fostering a climate of fairness and equity through strategic appointments to key positions across various ethnic groups.

He said:

"We are pleased with the performance of the current appointees. For instance, Senator George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, has demonstrated significant capability and effectively utilized his extensive experience in fulfilling his role, aligning well with the president's renewed hope agenda."

Additionally, the group praised General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, for his effective leadership in managing the Nigerian Military and maintaining the country's territorial integrity while countering the activities of non-state actors, Vanguard reported.

