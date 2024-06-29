JUST IN: Court Gives Judgement on Suit by Soun of Ogbomosho Allegedly Seeking to Sack Chief Imam
- A top court in Ogbomosho, Oyo state, has restrained the Soun, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, from removing the chief imam of the town, Sheikh Teliat Yunus Ayilara
- Legit.ng recalls that the Soun and the Sheikh Ayilara appear not to enjoy a cordial relationship
- Oba Ghandi and the kingmakers, led by Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, were stopped from removing the religious leader following a suit filed at a high court in Ogbomosho
Ogbomosho, Oyo state - An Oyo state high court in Ogbomosho has blocked the Soun, Oba Afolabi Ghandi from removing the grand chief imam of Ogbomosholand, Sheikh Imam Yunus Teliat Ayilara II.
As reported by Vanguard newspaper on Saturday, June 29, the first-class monarch and the kingmakers, led by Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, were stopped from removing the cleric following a suit filed at the court.
The suit was filed by Registered Trustees of Ogbomoso Muslim Youths Forum against the Soun and the Soun-in-Council.
The Muslim youths alleged that the traditional ruler and the kingmakers, who are members of the Soun-in-Council were making some secret moves to sack the cleric, The Nation noted.
After analysing the case, the court — presided over by Justice K. B. Olawoyin — barred the traditional ruler and the Soun-in-council from removing the chief imam.
Ogbomosho chief imam's bumpy ride
Legit.ng reports that since his ascension to the position of Ogbomosho Imam, Sheikh Ayilara has had to contend with opposition from some family members and a section of indigenes.
However, the 13th chief imam of Ogbomosholand has weathered the storm so far.
Ogbomosho chief imam replies Soun's query
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ayilara responded firmly to a query issued by Oba Ghandi, saying that the chief imam's position is not subject to the authority of the traditional ruler.
Ayilara conveyed this stance in a letter directed to the Soun in response to the query he received, emphasising his deep respect for Yoruba culture and tradition.
